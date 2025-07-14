Non-profit helps as DeKalb County homeless encampment is cleared

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people were relocated from a homeless encampment in Dekalb County Monday morning. The encampment on Ember Drive is set to be cleared later this week.

“This has been our little community for a while,” Erikka Carroll, who is one of the many who’ve called the encampment off Ember Drive home for more than two years, said. Until this week.

“I’m going to go. I’m going to go today,” Carroll said in the moments before she left the encampment in a van.

She is one of more than a dozen people that Frontline Response helped pack up their belongings into a U-Haul and drove them over to their shelter on Gresham Road.

The encampment will be cleared later this week.

“This initiative has given from the CEO’s office to clear encampments to reduce blight in DeKalb county to make it a better place to live,” Frontline Response Executive Director Will Butler told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “There are probably about three or four around the city.”

The property on Ember is one of several encampments Frontline Response Executive Director Will Butler tells Channel 2 Action News it will be cleared in the coming months. For weeks they’ve been preparing the people who live here.

“We’ve actually encountered them several time before. I myself have been out into the encampment several times with the individuals so they’re familiar with us,” Butler said.

And for those who agreed to leave the encampment – even taking their pets- they’ll find resources at the Frontline Response Shelter.

“Case management, supportive case management, counseling services, work force development, three meals a day and all of those services that will support them,” Butler added.

There are a few people who remained behind in the encampment Monday afternoon.

Butler said this week, the remaining tents and items inside will be thrown away and the encampment will be cleared.

