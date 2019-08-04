  • New state of the art school opens Monday in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - Monday will mark the first day of school for students at McNair Middle School in Decatur, McNair is one of several new schools in DeKalb County. 

    According to its website, McNair Middle School will "provide a unique experience for the community's students. The new prototype integrates spaces for 21st-century learning, in which innovation and collaboration pervade the educational environment."

