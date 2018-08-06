0 New program aims to prevent truck, bus crashes on 'high-risk' section of I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department is teaming up with multiple local law enforcement agencies to help cut down on the number of truck and bus accidents on I-285 between I-75 and I-85.

Every week, especially on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, we tell you about a truck or bus accident blocking lanes and causing gridlock.

“It can shut this highway down for hours and that’s hours no one can get through here. It backs up everything around here,” Sgt. Robert Parsons said.

Parsons says he and his colleagues will be targeting the high-risk corridor for accidents involving large trucks and buses. They will be stopping drivers through Wednesday as part of a Large Truck & Bus Enforcement and Educational Initiative

“We're trying to make sure drivers understand dangers posed by big trucks and buses. For example, big trucks take 40 percent longer to stop than cars do,” Parsons said.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police recently gathered for a Large Truck and Bus Forum in Ohio. They developed a pilot program for Georgia, Texas, New York and Ohio, focusing on the highways that see the most serious truck accidents.

“We are trying to educate drivers about trucks' blind spots, their stopping behavior and safely interact with them on the road, so they don’t cause accidents,” Parsons said.

In 2016 in Georgia, 179 people died in bus and truck accidents and nationwide, the numbers are even more alarming – more than 4,000 2016 deaths resulted from big trucks and buses.

Parson says there has been a 3 percent increase year after year in bad accidents. Their enforcement campaign will be conducted on I-285 through Wednesday, and they won’t be the only department ticketing and warning drivers.

“The Cobb County Police Department, the Sandy Springs Police Department, Dunwoody, Doraville, Dekalb and Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division,” Parsons said.

Depending on the success of this enforcement campaign, they will then spread it throughout the state to make our interstates safer.

