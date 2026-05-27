New police chief named in metro Atlanta city has long service record

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department has a new chief taking over but they didn’t have to look very far away to find him.

The City of Clarkston announced the appointment of James Coleman Bullock as their next chief of police.

Bullock brings more than three decades of experience with the Cobb County Police Department to his new role.

During his time in Cobb County, Clarkston officials said Bullock served in many command and leadership roles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Throughout his career, Bullock showed his commitment to operational leadership, engaging with the community he served, enacting new strategies to reduce crime and working together with community partners.

Bullock’s most recent role was as Police Major and Commander of Professional Standards, where he oversaw department operations for internal investigations, ensured the department complied with policy, recruitment efforts and professional standards.

“The City of Clarkston is confident that Chief Bullock’s extensive law enforcement experience, executive leadership background, and commitment to community-oriented policing will further strengthen the Police Department’s mission of providing professional, responsive, and accountable public safety services to the community,” Clarkston City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said in a statement.

Bullock starts his new job as police chief on June 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group