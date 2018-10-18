CLARKSON, Ga. - Police have linked a gun that had been in storage for two years to the 2016 murder of a woman who shot in the back and killed. At least one bullet ended up lodged in the Bible the woman was carrying.
Kenda Roberts, 27, was shot in Bibb Count in summer 2016. Her boyfriend, Daniel Hall, 22, was charged in her murder last fall.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus has learned that police have recently linked a gun belonging to a man who was arrested around the same time to Robert's murder.
We're looking in to whether the man charged with murder will now be exonerated, coming up on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Sterling Bell was arrested in 2016 for having a the gun in a Clarkston Park. Police confiscated the gun, which Bell never came to pick up.
Clarkston Police say investigating a man hanging out in the park after hours could have “led to the capture of a potential murderer.” The incredible story involving ballistic evidence, Channel 2 at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/WFPIFFMx62— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 18, 2018
Two years later, as officers tested stored guns through a new ATF system, they were able to match a shell casing to Robert's murder.
Daniel Hall was charged with murdering his girlfriend in 2016 in Bibb Co. A recent development in Clarkston turned this case upside down. What led to someone else being charged with murder in the SAME CASE...Ch. 2 at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/GTD1ZWOf0n— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 18, 2018
