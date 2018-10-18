  • Her boyfriend was charged in her 2016 murder. Now, there's a new suspect

    By: Rikki Klaus

    CLARKSON, Ga. - Police have linked a gun that had been in storage for two years to the 2016 murder of a woman who shot in the back and killed. At least one bullet ended up lodged in the Bible the woman was carrying. 

    Kenda Roberts, 27, was shot in Bibb Count in summer 2016. Her boyfriend, Daniel Hall, 22, was charged in her murder last fall. 

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus has learned that police have recently linked a gun belonging to a man who was arrested around the same time to Robert's murder. 

    Sterling Bell was arrested in 2016 for having a the  gun in a Clarkston Park. Police confiscated the gun, which Bell never came to pick up. 

    Two years later, as officers tested stored guns through a new ATF system, they were able to match a shell casing to Robert's murder. 

