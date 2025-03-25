Neighbors want DeKalb County to shut down industrial company inching closer to their homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County homeowners want the county to close down an industrial business they say is operating too close to home.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spent Tuesday in the quiet neighborhood where homeowners say the nuisance of the business is difficult to live with.

Christopher Williams says the industrial view is right at his back door

“He built the road, fences all that, the dust the hill,” Williams said.

East Conley Road homeowners told Lincoln that the owner of a neighboring industrial company has spent the last 10 years expanding what was once a residential lot.

“It sits in a residential area; it’s what’s called a shoring company,” another homeowner told Lincoln.

Juaney Lynn–Rigsby with the East Conley Zoning Committee, an organization comprised of homeowners, says they’ve been trying to get this property out of their community for years.

“They are bodacious,” Lynn-Rigsby said.

This part of East Conley Road is a residential zone, that’s adjacent to Moreland Avenue’s industrial hub.

Williams says he’s received fines for machinery this business has left on his property.

“Since it’s on my property, I get a ticket too,” he said.

The East Conley Zoning Committee says this business was taken to court for operating without a proper license and was issued several citations for expanding an industrial business in a residential community.

“Then they wiped out all of their trees and widening to an industrial area and that’s when we went wait a minute,” said Lynn-Rigsby.

Channel 2 Action News made several attempts to reach out to the company for a comment. The phone numbers we called have been disconnected.

DeKalb County shared a statement confirming that Code Enforcement will be inspecting the business on Wednesday.

“4321 and 4341 E. Conley Road, Conley, is scheduled for inspection by the DeKalb Code Compliance Administration on March 26, 2025, for a business operating without a permit,” the statement read.

