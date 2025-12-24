Neighbors at new DeKalb senior assisted living say they haven’t gotten mail in months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors at Agape Way Senior, an assisted living complex in DeKalb County, are getting more upset by the day.

They say they would like to walk into the mailroom to get their mail, but Linda Blash says that since the complex opened back in May, that has not been the case.

“I haven’t got my Georgia Power bill, I haven’t gotten mail from important things like bank statements,” Blash told Channel 2’s Cory James. “It’s been very frustrating, not knowing what’s going on.”

Sylvia Miller says it is even stopping her from receiving prescription refills because some of the medication she takes is mailed to her.

“I could run out of my medication, like I have done, but insurance won’t cover it because they say it’s too early, so I just deal without,” said Miller.

James reached out to the United States Postal Service twice regarding this issue.

The first time was last month when neighbors told me they had not gotten their mailbox keys and had to go to the local post office to pick up mail.

But when it comes to mail not getting delivered, a USPS spokesperson said quote, “Local management at the Wesley Chapel Post Office reports that all available mail and packages are being delivered daily. Every effort is being made to provide high quality service to our customers.”

We asked a manager on-site at the property to do an interview, but she declined to comment.

