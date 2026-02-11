Neighbors frustrated man charged with child exploitation is back home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal grand jury has indicted a metro Atlanta man on child exploitation charges.

FBI agents arrested Isaac Cady in December and he was granted bond the day before New Year’s Eve. On Monday, a motion was filed to modify his bond and stop him from having contact with minors.

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Cory James that they are worried, even though he hasn’t been convicted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Morrison says he took a video of his neighbor, Cady, being placed in handcuffs on Woodland Hills Drive.

“We live next to someone who has been charged with child pornography,” Morrison said. “It’s disgusting.”

Court documents show a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Cady with two federal offenses.

The first count accuses Cady of coercing a minor “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.”

The second count says he had at least one digital storage device, which had at least one photo of a “minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

But after several days in custody, Morrison says Cady is back home after posting bond.

“We finally got him out of our neighborhood that has a lot of kids, and now he is back on house arrest,” Morrison said. “I’d like him in jail right now.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“I feel concerned for my family’s safety because he is next door,” neighbor Skyler Lupton-Smith said.

James tried getting a response from Cady, who neighbors say they have seen out of the house with an ankle monitor.

Cady did not come to the door. He answered the phone, but immediately hung up when James called.

“We sure don’t want him living next to us, but he has that right,” Morrison said.

Cady pleaded not guilty to the charges.

James reached out to Cady’s attorney and requested an interview, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group