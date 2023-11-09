Mother of ‘Black Panther’ stuntman ‘refused to believe’ she lost son, 3 grandkids in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a stuntman who died in a crash with three of his children on Halloween says she was in denial about losing them.

Akili-Casundria Ramsess sat down exclusively with Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Thursday.

She’s remembering her loved ones, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, 13-year-old Sundari, 10-year-old Kisasi and 8-month-old Fujibo were all killed when they crashed into a tractor-trailer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I refused to believe it for a while. I couldn’t believe they were dead,” Akili-Casundria Ramsess said.

Taraja Ramsess’ ex-wife, 15-year-old and 3-year-old survived the crash, but the 3-year-old remains in the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect accused of killing man, stealing French bulldog charged with murder in another state

©2023 Cox Media Group