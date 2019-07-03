MISSING: Family searching for 82-year-old with dementia

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police and family members are searching for a missing 82-year-old man who suffers from Dementia.
Walter Anderson dropped a family member off on Chamblee Dunwoody Road around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Family members said on a phone call with Anderson, he told them he was possibly lost somewhere in the Suwanee area of Gwinnett County. The family has not been able to reach Anderson since.
He was last seen wearing a brown plaid short-sleeve button down shirt, tan khaki pants and brown shoes. He was driving a Buick Enclave with Georgia tag BVU2978.
If you see him, call 911.
