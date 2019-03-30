Metro county cracking down on people illegally crossing busy roads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was with DeKalb County police Friday night as they spoke with people who were illegally crossing busy roads.
The department told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they are trying to cut down on an alarming number of pedestrian deaths.
“In 2018, DeKalb County had 92 fatalities. In all of those 92 fatalities, 29 fatalities involved pedestrians,” said Lt. Gregory VanDerPool with the DeKalb Police Department.
The new educational campaign they’re talking to people about, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Pedestrian deaths are up in DeKalb County. Police tonight are getting the word out to people illegally crossing busy streets. No citiations, just education. Most people stopped have no idea. pic.twitter.com/nujT2bqd1y— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 30, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}