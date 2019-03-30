  • Metro county cracking down on people illegally crossing busy roads

    By: Matt Johnson

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was with DeKalb County police Friday night as they spoke with people who were illegally crossing busy roads. 

    The department told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they are trying to cut down on an alarming number of pedestrian deaths. 

    “In 2018, DeKalb County had 92 fatalities. In all of those 92 fatalities, 29 fatalities involved pedestrians,” said Lt. Gregory VanDerPool with the DeKalb Police Department. 

