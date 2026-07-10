Metro Atlanta officers rescue goat from small sinkhole

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers came to the rescue of a wayward goat after some soccer players saw the animal in distress.

Police said they responded to an area near Roberts Drive after one of a herd of goats got stuck in a small sinkhole near a drainage pipe.

The herd “had been munching away in the area for about a week and a half, doing their best impression of a landscaping crew,” police said.

Goat rescue in Dunwoody A goat was rescued from a small sinkhole in Dunwoody by police officers. (Source: Dunwoody PD/Facebook)

Officers pulled the goat out, carried it away from the hole and made sure it got the care it needed.

“She was exhausted, muddy, and probably questioning her life choices, but thanks to our officers’ teamwork, patience, and gentle goat‑handling skills, she’s now safe with Animal Control until her owner can pick her up," the police department said on social media.

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