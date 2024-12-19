Metro Atlanta municipality set to add assistant city manager in 2025

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Chamblee will add an assistant city manager in January 2025 who will be tasked with managing the day-to-day operations of the city and moving projects and initiatives forward.

Vivian Vakili was hired by city leadership because “she brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Chamblee team.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such an exciting and innovative team and look forward to serving the City of Chamblee,” said Chamblee Assistant City Manager Vivian Vakili.

Before accepting the position, Vakili has experience is both the public and private sector, specifically as the Director of Building and Economic Development for Forsyth County and as the Director of Research and Due Diligence for The Preston Partnership working on feasibility studies and due diligence for sites across the United States.

Vakili also holds the American Institute of Certified Planners certification from the American Planning Association and the LEED Accredited Professional certification from the United States Green Building Council.

In the community, Vakili is held as a leader who has served on committees focused on planning, transportation, economic development, and the film industry.

“We are excited to welcome Vivian Vakili to our dynamic team,” said Chamblee City Manager Kristen Gorham. “Her proven history in economic development, planning, and organizational leadership will be invaluable as we work toward achieving our goals for the City of Chamblee.”

