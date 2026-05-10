Metro Atlanta county launches new emergency alert system

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency announced the official launch of a new alert system.

As of May 1, DeKalbAlert is the county’s official emergency notification system.

Officials said the new alert service will be used to keep residents and visitors informed about everything from severe weather to emergencies, traffic updates, service disruptions and safety risks.

The system is free and users can sign up to get alerts by text message, email or voice message.

To opt into the alert system, you can go online or text DeKalbAlert to 67283.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group