Metro Atlanta city testing new smart lighting technology along public trails and parks

TUCKER, Ga. — The city of Tucker is taking the first steps toward becoming a smart city by testing new smart lighting technology along its public trails and parks.

The initiative aims to increase visibility and connectivity in Tucker’s outdoor spaces, enhancing public safety and community engagement.

The smart lighting project is part of a partnership with Comcast Smart Solutions and involves installing lights equipped with cameras, Wi-Fi routers, and antennas.

“We’ll select areas for them to be expanded,” Micah Seibel, Assistant to the City Manager, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach, highlighting the potential for growth in the smart lighting system.

The smart lights are designed to connect and monitor the paths, with the capability to integrate video analytics and artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring. This technology will eventually tie into the new downtown park, Tucker Town Green, which is under construction.

Tucker Town Green, a $6.5 million project set to open by late October, will feature a stage, seating areas, and a lawn, serving as a community gathering space. The smart lighting will complement large events by providing public Wi-Fi for the community.

The smart lighting system is expected to enhance public safety by monitoring four and a half miles of new paths under design, especially in areas away from major streets and under trees. “So there’s some safety mechanism where you would be able to have camera vision of the trail system when you’re basically away from the road and away from high populations — from the lights themselves,” explained Seibel.

As Tucker moves forward with its smart city transformation, the integration of smart lighting technology promises to improve safety and connectivity for residents, paving the way for future innovations in urban planning.

