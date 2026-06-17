Metro Atlanta city shares how services app has helped residents get things fixed

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven launched its non-emergency citizen service app, Brookhaven Connect, in 2015.

The city says the app is the best way to report a problem in the city that doesn’t need emergency responders, like fire fighters, police or EMS.

Using the free Brookhaven Connect app, residents can tell the city about potholes, code violations or issues with sidewalks.

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“The beauty of the app is that it’s easy to use, and it instantly creates an automated workflow for City staff, which is assigned, tracked and reported back to the original requester,” City Manager Christian Sigman said in a statement. “You can also report issues anonymously, but of course if it’s anonymous, we can’t report the results back to the person who reported it.”

Since the app’s launch, officials said thousands of reports have been sent in to the city’s departments.

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In the past five years, Brookhaven said more than 10,000 issues have been addressed.

Service requests in 2026 have mainly been dealt with, so far. Since January, Brookhaven Connect has had 1,163 issues reported. Of the more than 1,000 reports, only 188 are still open.

Brookhaven officials said there were 2,610 requests for service made in 2025, ranging across various infrastructure needs like pothole repair, pavement patching, street sign issues and stormwater problems.

City officials said that the app helps them address the city’s daily needs.

“When it comes to quality-of-life issues, Brookhaven residents are literally our eyes and ears in the community. If there is something wrong, a resident can report it on the Brookhaven Connect app right on the spot,” Community Development Director Linda Abaray said.

While the app is a good tool for getting public works issues fixed, officials reminded residents that Brookhaven Connect is not for emergency or life and safety issues. For those, people should still call 911.

You can learn more about the Brookhaven Connect app and other service request needs online.

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