Georgia man attacks ex-girlfriend with part of bicycle, then caught with meth with another woman

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man was accused attacking his ex-girlfriend with part of a bicycle, then was found with methamphetamine in his pocket.

The Floyd County Police Department said police and sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Daniel Road to serve an arrest warrant on Grant Graboski for making terroristic threats.

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The warrant came from two days before his arrest, when Graboski went to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Rome and trespassed.

After being asked to leave multiple times, Graboski got into a “heated argument” with his ex, then picked up a part of a bicycle and charged at her, according to an arrest warrant.

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The victim’s friend recorded the incident with a cell phone and showed it to sheriff’s deputies, warrants say.

Then on June 16, as deputies and Floyd County police officers went to serve the arrest warrant on Graboski at a home on Daniel Road, they found him and another woman with methamphetamine.

Graboski was taken into custody on charges of criminal trespass, making terroristic threats and simple assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

Maggie Harris, who was at the Daniel Road home at the time of Graboski’s arrest, confirmed the presence of the narcotics in the house.

Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

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