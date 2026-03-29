Metro Atlanta city gets new meadow as ‘living infrastructure,’ pollinator hub

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville partnered with environmental non-profit The Ray to transform a piece of land near Interstate 285 into a wildlife resource.

According to The Ray, the organization worked with Doraville to install a pollinator meadow at the intersection of I-285 and Buford Highway.

The organization said the effort replaced “traditional turf grass with deep-rooted native wildflowers and grasses” to both serve a utility purpose and beautify the area.

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Installing the meadow had three main goals for the city’s benefit:

Create a low-maintenance landscape to reduce labor costs

Use complex root systems to improve soil quality and help manage rainfall and runoff

Create a natural buffer to catch particulates before they can reach local water systems

The Ray said converting the section of land into a pollinator meadow made the spot into a “functional landscape.”

“The strategic location of this meadow allows for prime visibility to the traveling public,” Josh Weaver, Natural Capital Manager said in a statement. “By demonstrating the functional value of these landscapes in high-traffic areas, we can build the stakeholder buy-in needed to scale these solutions across the region.”

Looking forward, the meadow will now enter what is called the establishment phase, where the physical seeds will grow into plants and anchor themselves to their new environment.

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