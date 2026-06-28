Metro Atlanta city to buy property for new park for $1.5 million after receiving donation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven City Council announced Friday that it had approved a $1.5 million purchase for just under an acre of land on Goodwin Road.

According to the city, the J.J. Gebbia Family foundation is donating $1 million and the rest of the funding for the space, which will become a new park, will come from the Special Service District.

Mayor Pro Tempore John Funny said the partnership will allow the city to establish a “pocket park.”

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“We are grateful for Joe Gebbia’s continued collaboration and generosity in helping make this opportunity possible,” Funny said in a statement. “Joe has long demonstrated a deep commitment to expanding parks and recreational opportunities for Brookhaven residents, especially here in District 4. This contribution is a meaningful investment in our community’s future, and he is truly investing in the quality of life in Brookhaven with additional park greenspace.”

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Officials said Gebbia worked as a Brookhaven councilman for 10 years, beginning with the establishment of the City of Brookhaven in December 2012.

Gebbia is described as a long-time advocate for parks and public spaces in the community.

Discussing the new park space, Gebbia said “i have always had my eye on this property in my Council District because of its potential to become a unifying community space. My hope is that this future park will bring joy and lasting memories to Brookhaven families, just as it was my pleasure to serve them during my time on the City Council.”

City officials said that funding form the Special Service District is collected solely from non-residential properties, so no residential property taxes will be used to pay for the project.

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