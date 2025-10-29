Metro Atlanta church plans to feed thousands during food giveaway

STONECREST, Ga. — New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest is expanding its food distribution efforts to support over 2,000 families affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown and the suspension of SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1.

The church, led by Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, will host a food distribution event on Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. at its campus located at 6400 Woodrow Road. The initiative aims to assist residents, furloughed government employees, and families facing food insecurity due to the halt in federal food assistance.

“Moments like these reveal the gaps that faith and community must fill,” said Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant. “When government systems stall and families face hunger, the church cannot remain silent or still. We must respond with compassion, conviction, and action.”

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, The King’s Table Feed

The King’s Table, New Birth’s nonprofit outreach ministry, typically feeds 1,000 families per weekend distribution. In light of the shutdown’s impact, the church is doubling its efforts to address the growing need.

New Birth is also launching a canned food nonperishable item collection campaign, calling on community members, corporate partners, and civic organizations to join the effort. Partner organizations such as World Vision, Publix, and Bimbo Bakeries have stepped forward to provide resources and logistical support.

Food distribution will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring that as many families as possible receive assistance during this critical time.

