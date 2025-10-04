Marist coach Alan Chadwick celebrates 450th career win

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a milestone season for Marist’s head football coach Alan Chadwick.

On Friday night, Chadwick notched his 450th career win as head coach as the War Eagles defeated North Springs, 43 to 0, at Hughes Spalding Stadium on the Marist campus.

The victory comes in his 50th season at Marist, and his 41st as head coach.

Breaking through banners, rushing for yards, catching passes, and scoring touchdowns, Marist players delivered the historic win for their coach, who is the second-winningest coach in Georgia high school football history.

“That’s a testament to persistence. That’s a testament to consistency,” Marist Athletic Director Derek Waugh said.

For Chadwick he was humble after the historic win, but he credited his players’ discipline as the foundation for the program’s success.

TRENDING STORIES:

“In a lot of ways, it’s just another ball game,” Chadwick said. “It’s nice to get that record, whatever it is, whatever that number is, but this game tonight wasn’t about a number, wasn’t about me. It was about this group of kids, this player, this team reaching their goals.”

Chadwick said for him, it’s on to next week, which is the annual Fish Bowl rivalry between Marist and St. Pius.

“There’s just a standard you have to play up to and live up to,” Marist middle linebacker Jude Nordon said.

Others on the team said playing under Chadwick in such a historic moment was a lifelong dream.

“I think it’s really special playing for Chadwick’s 450th win. A lot of us grew up watching Marist football, being big fans,” third-generation Marist player Dylan Dwyer said.

The War Eagle pride extended well beyond the sidelines Friday, with the community rallying to support the program.

“Everyone’s here to support each other all the time, and we just like to come together,” Marist parent Carrie McMichael said.

Fans said the spirit of the program is something that makes Marist special.

“The school spirit that just permeates here is something that’s just awesome,” Waugh said.

Chadwick is one of only two coaches in Georgia history with more than 400 wins.

He is now just 27 wins behind Larry Campbell of Lincoln County, the state’s all-time leader.,

©2025 Cox Media Group