Man wakes up to DeKalb home burning around him on Thanksgiving

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man said he woke up on Thanksgiving to his home burning.

Geoff King told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that he called 911 to his Glenhaven Drive home just before 1 a.m.

He said he heard popping and crackling sounds, so he went downstairs and saw a classic car he keeps in his garage on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

King got out safely, but his home went up in flames.

“I almost passed out. The smoke hit me in the face, and the heat, it was just incredible,” King said.

Firefighters say it took more than an hour to put out the blaze, and the home’s roof partially collapsed.

King said he’s lived in his home his entire life after buying it from his parents who built it in the 1960s.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m just grateful to God I’m alive…that’s good. Could have been much worse, I’m just grateful. You can always replace material things…can’t replace yourself," he said.

Channel 2 Action News cameras even captured his neighbor lending him a helping hand by bringing him some warm clothes.

Fire investigators are still working to learn the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group