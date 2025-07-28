Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries early Monday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., DKPD officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Police said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot with serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

