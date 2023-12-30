Man shot twice overnight while driving past DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Early Saturday morning, a man driving past a house in DeKalb County was shot at, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m., when a 24-year-old man was driving past a house on Wesley View.

Police said they were called to that location and found the victim a street away on Chapel Park Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

He had been shot twice and was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Outside the home the driver was shot at, police found shell casings and bullet defects. The victim told police he was driving by and shot by an unknown person.

Now, police say detectives are investigating what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows DUI driver striking Gwinnett police car, then instantly hit by oncoming vehicle

©2023 Cox Media Group