Man shot, killed near Decatur home, another man charged with murder

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are investigating a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to a home on Feld Avenue off of W. College Avenue just before 6 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators say another man, 40-year-old Demetrius Roberson, stayed on the scene and was arrested and charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say the two men knew one another.
They haven’t commented on what led up to the shooting.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
