Man shot during attempted robbery at Dunwoody apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at an apartment complex.

According to police, a man who lives at the Columns at Lake Ridge Apartments on Lake Ridge Lane arranged to meet two other men there to purchase an item from him that was posted for sale online.

When the men met for the transaction, they exchanged gunfire during an attempted robbery.

Police said one of the two men who met the resident at the complex was shot and is in custody. There is no word yet on his condition.

The other man left the scene, and police are searching for him.

No one else was injured.

Police are still investigating.

Channel 2’s Cory James will have the latest on WSB Tonight at 11p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group