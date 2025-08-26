Man sentenced to 9 life sentences for sex crimes in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in DeKalb County.

Nathan Mullins, 36, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated sodomy and rape, in connection with two separate incidents in Lithonia and Stone Mountain.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, he was sentenced to nine life sentences by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Brian Lake.

Mullins faced charges related to incidents that occurred in June 2019 and December 2020. In both cases, the victims were assaulted in their homes by an intruder who demanded money and committed sexual assaults.

In the June 2019 incident, the victim was asleep on her couch when she awoke to find a masked man pointing a gun at her.

Her attacker demanded money and, upon learning she had none, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her. The perpetrator removed his mask during the assault, but the victim did not recognize him. Despite recovering male DNA, the case initially went cold due to a lack of matches in the database.

The December 2020 case involved a similar scenario where the victim was awakened by a stranger with a gun. After the assault, the attacker took her debit card, PIN, phone, and watch. Surveillance footage from ATM withdrawals using the victim’s card showed a man matching the attacker’s description, who was later identified as Mullins through GPS data from his ankle monitor.

DNA evidence from the 2019 case eventually linked Mullins to both crimes, leading to his arrest and subsequent guilty plea.

The use of DNA and surveillance technology played a crucial role in convicting him.

