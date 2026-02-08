Man hurt in DeKalb shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County PD says one person was wounded in a shooting, and they need the public’s help to solve the case.

Police said they responded to a report of a man shot in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive at around 10:17 a.m. Saturday.

Investigation suggests multiple suspects got into the victim’s vehicle at a gas station, and shots were fired moments later. The suspects ran away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

