Man found unresponsive inside of the DeKalb County Jail cell dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate has died inside of the DeKalb County Jail, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Wednesday, deputies inside of the jail discovered a medical emergency inside one of the housing units.

Officials say they found 35-year-old Regis Darnell Jackson unresponsive inside his cell.

Jackson received medical attention on site at the jail.

He was taken to Emory Decatur Hospital for treatment, but was later declared dead by medical personnel. Jackson’s cause of death is under investigation.

Jackson lived in Macon, but was in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail since August 2022 on various felony charges.

