Man found shot to death near Clarkston walking trail

CLARKSTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, according to Clarkston police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said, they believe the shooting happened around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Clarkston officers responded to a call about a person down and found Rashard Grier dead with gunshot wounds to his face and stomach at 3677 Church Street on Sunday.

The address appears to be near Trailside Green, which is a public park and art installation in Clarkston.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives say they are actively pursuing leads to identify any suspects and understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, no suspects are in custody.

The Clarkston Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Saleh at 470- 557-8956 or via email at asaleh@cityofclarkston.com.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 555-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group