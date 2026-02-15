Man dies in early morning shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb PD said a man died in an early morning shooting Saturday in Lithonia.

Police responded to a shooting at around 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, the location of Petty Bone’s.

There, they found a man who had been shot and died of his injuries. Police did not identify the shooting victim.

The investigation is open and active. DeKalb PD said.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

