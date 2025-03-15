Man dead after being shot multiple times in Clarkston, DCPD investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Friday morning.

Police say at 1:48 a.m., they responded to a report of a shooting in the 6600 block of Hesters Court.

When they arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital, however, he died from his injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on what led to the shooting can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

