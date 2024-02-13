Man in critical condition after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in DeKalb County.
On Tuesday, around 9:20 a.m., DeKalb County officers were called to the 3800 block of Austin Circle regarding a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
DeKalb officials did not say what led up to the shooting or commented on possible suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
