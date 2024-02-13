Why is Facebook chirping on phones? How to turn off the sound

Facebook users may have heard a new sound coming from their cellphones while scrolling on the social media’s app recently. A chirping noise has phone users baffled, and some would prefer some quiet.

According to Dataconomy, a German-based software company, the new sound, while faint, is part of a new update.

“Some iPhone users have noticed this odd ‘newsfeed sound’ while browsing their social media updates,” the software company’s website said on Monday. “At first, you might think it’s a glitch or just your imagination. But as you keep scrolling, the sound keeps popping up, almost like background music for your scrolling session.”

facebook started to make weird sounds pic.twitter.com/5ZtXazlRUy — Eray Eliaçık (@eliacikeray) February 12, 2024

Android users do not appear to be affected by the recent update introduced by Meta, Facebook’s parent company. It is also unclear how many iPhone users have experienced the chirping noise, but Cox Media Group has confirmed that some users do hear the sound.

According to Dataconomy, the new feature was introduced to make scrolling “more engaging and interesting.”

“I heard it the other day but I thought it was just my signal because it’s the same ‘refresh noise’ when you reset your feed,” one Florida resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told Cox Media Group.

The sound is not a particularly obtrusive feature of the app, WFLA-TV reported. However, people scrolling in places that normally demand quiet, like a library, church, or classroom -- admit it, some users do that -- might receive some sideway glances.

So, how does one silence the chirping noise?

According to Dataconomy, it is not difficult. Facebook’s help center also has instructions on how to turn off in-app sounds.

Here is what to do:

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

Tap on the three horizontal lines in the bottom-right corner to open the menu.

Scroll down and tap on “Settings & Privacy.”

Select “Settings.”

Scroll down and find “Media.”

Under “Sounds,” toggle off the switch next to “In-App Sounds.”

That should work. If it does not, then place the cellphone into silent mode, WFLA reported.

“This glitch has been happening to me too and it was driving me crazy,” one Reddit user said, according to the television station. “I tried deleting the app, logging out, turning my phone off. Nothing worked.”

According to the Distractify website, muting the chirping noise should not impact videos. But it should keep the app from making other noises.

As Dataconomy notes, “Research has shown that auditory cues can play a significant role in capturing attention and influencing behavior.”

“By adding sound effects to the browsing experience, Facebook aims to create a more immersive environment that encourages users to stay connected and explore the platform further.”

