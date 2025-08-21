Man critical after being shot in the face at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police responded to reports of a shooting early Thursday at 2891 Panthersville Road.
A Channel 2 photographer saw about 6 patrol cars at the Decatur Lofts apartments.
Police had crime scene tape strung up, and one person was in custody.
A detective told Channel 2 that one man was shot in the face and is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police are interviewing witnesses to determine what caused the shooting.
