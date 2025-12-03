Man charged with rape leaves courthouse before trial, later found at DeKalb library

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who left the courthouse before his trial has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bryan Byers, 46, of Stone Mountain, was scheduled to face charges related to a July 2017 incident but left the courthouse on Monday, before the proceedings began, officials said.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Byers was out on bond.
Deputies found and arrested Byers outside a library on Redan Road on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to his rape and kidnapping charges, the 46-year-old now faces an additional charge of failure to appear for a jury trial.
Byers is currently held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
