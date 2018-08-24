Man barricaded inside apartment puts entire complex on lockdown

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A Brookhaven apartment complex is on lockdown after police said a man barricaded himself inside an apartment.
There is a large police presence at the complex along Buford Highway.
BREAKING: #Brookhaven police and SWAT team at the scene of a barricaded suspect on Buford Highway. @wsbtv. Pic courtesy of @TelenoticiasAtl. pic.twitter.com/OGHCjX7ZUj— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 24, 2018
Brookhaven police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the North Metro SWAT team has been called the scene.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the with a Channel 2 Action News photographer gathering details about what is going on.
Just pulled on the scene of breaking news. Gathering details right now. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/H6nTWbzlw6— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) August 24, 2018
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates from the scene.
