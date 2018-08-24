  • Man barricaded inside apartment puts entire complex on lockdown

    Updated:

    BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A Brookhaven apartment complex is on lockdown after police said a man barricaded himself inside an apartment.

    There is a large police presence at the complex along Buford Highway.

    Brookhaven police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the North Metro SWAT team has been called the scene. 

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the with a Channel 2 Action News photographer gathering details about what is going on.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates from the scene. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories