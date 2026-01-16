Man arrested in murder of DeKalb woman who came home to break-in

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman who returned home to her house being broken into.

Ana Scott, 36, was killed in September when she raced home after seeing her house being broken into on a doorbell camera.

When she arrived, one of the suspects opened fire on her car. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Marquel Heard, 33, was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. He will face charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit burglary.

After her death, her family shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News, remembering her for her love of animals and saying she was an aspiring animal health practitioner.

“Our family is heartbroken by the death of our Ana. We are devastated that her life was so prematurely taken from us and from those who loved her so much. Ana was a warm and caring person. The brutal nature of her death shocks our family to our core, and we want to see her killers brought to justice.”

She was working at a veterinary clinic in Decatur.

Heard is currently being held in Jefferson County, Alabama and will be extradited to DeKalb County.

Police have not commented on other suspects.

