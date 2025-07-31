Man, 1-year-old granddaughter missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man and his granddaughter.

According to DKPD, Bryant Nunn, 49, and his 1-year-old granddaughter, Cimani, were last seen leaving the 3000 block of Chaffey Circle in Decatur.

Nunn is six feet and nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. Police said the 49-year-old was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing.

No other details were released about Cimani.

Police said the two were seen in a white 2016 Kia Rio with a Georgia license plate CTN8396.

Anyone with information or who sees them is urged to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.

