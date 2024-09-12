Local residents react to the death of legendary R&B artist, Frankie Beverly

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Music lovers in Georgia are mourning the loss of legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly, who passed away at the age of 77.

A local comedian who toured with the icon said his music will live on forever.

The family announced his passing on social media.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was live in DeKalb County on Wednesday, where he has been speaking with Frankie’s fans about his lasting impact on their lives.

His music brought them so much joy. Songs like Joy and Pain, Before I Let Go, We Are One...the list goes on.

Fans gathered at Bigelow’s Bar to share how Beverly’s music brought people together and made them happy. They felt like Frankie was a member of their family.

“He was a cool dude, man. What you saw on stage was him,” said Stanford MC Lightfoot, a host and comedian who knew him well.

Lightfoot revealed that he toured with Beverly for almost 30 years and has the exclusive Maze T-shirts to prove it.

“It was somber for me because I didn’t... you wouldn’t expect it,” Lightfoot said about hearing of the 77-year-old singer’s passing.

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly rose to prominence in the 70s and became known as Black America’s favorite band. People even called KISS 104.1 FM to share their experiences at his concerts.

“I had a chance to see him one time down in Columbus, Georgia and I was like wow,” one caller shared.

Legendary artist Peabo Bryson said he and Frankie were good friends and remarked on how integral Beverly’s music was to social gatherings.

“Everybody that ever knew or heard his songs should be celebrating today because he earned his rest,” Bryson said.

Regina Collins named her towing business after his song “We Are One” and praised his uplifting music.

“It’s the songs, the lyrics. It brings people together,” Collins said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens shared that he presented Frankie Beverly with the Phoenix Award, Atlanta’s highest honor, earlier this year.

“Frankie’s sold-out concerts created memories for so many,” Dickens said.

