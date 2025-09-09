‘Life-saving moment:’ Brookhaven officer saves choking child

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven police officer is being recognized for helping to save a child’s life.

Last month, on Aug. 25, Ofc. W. North was on patrol when he overheard a live 911 call about a child choking.

On the 911 call released by BPD, the mother could be heard describing her child as a 3-year-old weighing around 52 pounds.

The mother told dispatch she wasn’t sure what the child consumed, but it could have been gummy bears.

Within moments, Ofc. North hopped out of his vehicle, running into the Brookhaven apartment to save the child’s life.

The department said the officer used a LifeVac device to clear the child’s airway.

Moments later, the child could be heard crying, with the item expelling out of the child’s airway.

The child, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The BPD called the incident a ‘true life-saving moment.’

