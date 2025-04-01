At least 11 arrested in DeKalb County street racing crackdown

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced close to a dozen suspects were arrested over the weekend during a street racing crackdown.

According to DKPD, they worked with multiple law enforcement agencies to perform an illegal street racing enforcement operation.

The operation netted more than 11 arrests and 40 traffic citations issued, plus several weapons being seized.

The department said 10 vehicles were also impounded.

DKPD said they were partnering with other state and local police departments to continue efforts to “aggressively enforce traffic laws and address street racing” to keep the streets safe.

The police asked that the public help them “send a message to illegal street racers,” encouraging them to share videos or pictures of street racing in their neighborhoods.

To submit pictures of street racing, DeKalb County police set up an email here.

