Parent company of Square, CashApp to lay off almost 50 workers in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Starting in May, the parent company of Square and CashApp will lay off nearly 50 employees at its Atlanta office.

Block, Inc. will permanently lay off 49 employees as part of a reduction in force, according to the public WARN notice filed with the State of Georgia.

The first layoffs are supposed to begin on May 24.

The WARN notice reported that positions to be laid off as part of the workforce reduction include account managers, digital entertainment specialists, software engineers and a variety of analyst positions, among others.

In December, Block, Inc’s filings with the SEC said it had already reduced their personnel headcount in an effort to lower operating expenses.

The company reported in its quarterly filing at the end of 2024 that “a decrease in personnel costs of $169.4 million due to a decrease in headcount as well as a reduction of facilities and other expenses of $59.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.″

As for the separations in the company’s Atlanta office, the listing did not detail which portions of the company would see more of the reduction in force, though the overall office staffing level had a total of 474 employees pre-notice, according to the filing.

That means 10% of the overall staff will be out of their jobs at the end of May.

