Leads in killing of 'Love & Hip Hop' personality takes officers across Southeast

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There are new leads in the murder of a reality TV personality who was shot and killed during his birthday party.
We first told you about the shooting at the SL Lounge in DeKalb County in March.
Clifford Dixon, 32, died in that shooting. Dixon appeared on the show "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."
On Friday, a detective told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that this case is taking them all over the Southeast.
"He has some family in the D.C. area. He grew up there. He also has some friends in the local Atlanta area and also, one friend in Nashville," Detective Loc Tran, with the Chamblee Police Department, said.
Dixon's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for a reward in his death.
