0 Georgia star WR kicked off team over accusations he punched woman

ATHENS, Ga. - University of Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed from the team Friday.

Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart confirmed the news in a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program. We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen."

The dismissal comes after an investigation into an alleged assault from 2018 that was launched earlier this month.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the police report that said the alleged incident took place in April of 2018 but was not reported until June 2.

According to the police report, the victim told officers she had gotten into an argument with Holloman after the 2018 G-Day game.

The victim alleges that Holloman choked her and punched her in the face. She received six stitches after the alleged incident.

According to the police report, the victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges against Holloman.

BACKGROUND

Holloman was expected to be Georgia’s top receiver this year. The Bulldogs lost their top three receivers from last year’s team.

As a sophomore in 2018, Holloman played in 11 games and had 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

Holloman is from Covington and graduated from Newton High School.

The Bulldogs open the 2019 season on Aug. 31, when Georgia takes on Vanderbilt.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.