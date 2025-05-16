Judge issues restraining order forcing utility service to turn on water for DeKalb condo owners

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Caroline Simmons says the abrupt water shut-offs for condo owners at the Waldrop Place Condominiums are illegal.

“We have about 47 units that did not have water for a week, two weeks, three weeks. Without water. It’s not the best feeling,” she said. “We had people who are on dialysis and chemo who did not have water. We have children going to school without proper hygiene.”

Simmons told Channel 2’s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln on Tuesday that a DeKalb County judge granted a temporary restraining order against Jasber Utility Services and Waldrop’s Homeowners Association.

“Jasber has been turning the water off at the direction of our board,” Simmons said.

Simmons and others filed an injunction against their HOA and Jasber after the company threatened what residents are calling illegal water turn-offs.

“They have a court order that lets them know they shouldn’t be turning the water off, but they’ve been doing it anyway,” she told Lincoln.

Condo owners told Channel 2 Action News that last month, the company warned owners who refused to pay $1,600 for new meter installations.

Residents told Lincoln in March that many of the residents are on a fixed income and couldn’t afford the cost.

Residents say before the transition, the HOA was responsible for paying DeKalb County for water usage.

Dekalb County told Lincoln that this is an issue between the HOA and the residents, citing other than providing water, the county has no authority over what happens on the private side of the meter.

Both Jasber and the HOA said they can’t comment because this is a legal matter.

State law requires utility companies to provide proper notice and a legal reason before disconnecting water service.

A judge’s order is required if the utility company’s actions are deemed illegal or unjust.

“Our next steps are to go through the court process. It’s the only thing that’s available to HOAs so that we can go ahead and have all of this resolved without anyone else losing water,” Simmons said.

