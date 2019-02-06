It could take millions of dollars to fix botched DeKalb teacher salary roll out

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School officials say it may cost the Dekalb County school district millions to fix a botched salary schedule rolled out last week that left some teachers with only a 2-cent raise when the schedule took effect.
The change in pay for approximately 16,000 school district employees was supposed to reflect 2.5-percent raises as well as a revised pay schedule. Instead, some who expected large raises got none, while others who expected a small raise received thousands more.
Officials have said the raises were intended to make the district’s salaries more competitive with other area school districts. Now, the confusion and uncertain solution may hurt efforts to hire and retain teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.
