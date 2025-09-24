Intersection at Chamblee MARTA station to close for water main replacement for up to 8 weeks

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — An intersection in Chamblee will be closed for up to eight weeks starting today while DeKalb Watershed Management crews work on infrastructure upgrades.

The closure will take place at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Malone Drive at the entrance of the Chamblee MARTA station.

The upgrades are part of the Peachtree Boulevard Water Transmission Main Replacement Project.

Road closure and detour signs will redirect drivers to alternate routes.

Normal construction hours will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

Officials say an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.

You can get more information on the project by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 800-986-1108 or emailing projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov with questions.

