Instead of watching Jonas Brothers concert, man was reading Emory student’s resume

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the audience of a concert in Buffalo, New York earlier this month, one man clearly wasn’t a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers.

A viral video captured a man in the crowd reading a résumé titled “Scott Kelly Resume Sept 2025.”

After more than 50 million views, the Internet got to sleuthing and searched all the way to the “Year 3000,” and found Kelly.

Turns out, Kelly is a student in Emory University’s Goizueta Business School’s Executive MBA Class of 2026.

“It’s been incredible to watch this unfold,” said Jaclyn Conner, associate dean for the Executive MBA and Evening MBA programs. “Scott brings so much energy and professionalism to our program. Seeing the public respond to him with such enthusiasm has been wonderful.”

Since being spotted, Kelly has appeared on “Fox and Friends” and was reunited with the Jonas Brothers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Kelly, an Army veteran who was medically retired in March 2022 after returning home from Afghanistan the previous year, said he never even applied for a job.

The man reviewing his résumé was also a veteran, who he knew from his time in the military, who runs a company called Reimer that does home services in the Buffalo area and likes to hire fellow veterans, Kelly said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Kelly also says he had never heard of the Jonas Brothers before going viral.

