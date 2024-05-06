‘I will love you forever:’ Son remembers 75-year-old father killed in DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly apartment fire got so intense neighbors had to jump off their balconies to get away. One man is dead and six others are injured.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the Park Creek apartment complex in DeKalb County, where the building collapsed.

It took hours for investigators to make sure no one else was trapped in the rubble. A spokesperson for DeKalb County Fire and Rescue told Fernandes they searched the entire building.

All the neighbors want to know is what caused the fire, which is still under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbor were worried about the apartment fire spreading as they watched their neighbor’s building burn to the ground Sunday morning.

It started around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Park Creek apartments on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.

Rodriquiz Arnold says his dad, William Arnold also known as ‘Hawk’ died. He was 75 years old and lived alone.

“He didn’t bother anybody. He was a very peaceful guy and back in the day in his prime... he was a very hard worker. (He) loved softball and Atlanta Braves,” Rodriquiz Arnold said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He says another relative lived upstairs and couldn’t help William Arnold because he barely escaped the fire himself.

“I called my cousin who stays on the top floor. He had to jump out a third-floor balcony and the fire was closing in on him,” Rodriquiz Arnold said.

A total of six people were injured and dozens lost everything they owned.

Rodriquiz said he was still in shock his dad was gone.

“Rest in peace, Dad. I will love you forever,”Rodriquiz Arnold said.

Investigators haven’t said what injuries the other victims suffered.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police identify man shot, killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex; suspect on the run

©2023 Cox Media Group